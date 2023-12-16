Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $488.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.42 and a 200-day moving average of $445.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

