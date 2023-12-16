Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

XOM opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.