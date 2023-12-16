Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAND. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 96,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 994,200 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,177,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 192,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.