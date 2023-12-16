Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram Sells 20,000 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$129,000.00.
David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 7th, David Awram sold 13,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total value of C$88,977.00.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SSL opened at C$6.53 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.90 and a one year high of C$8.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.79.
Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
