Sanmina’s (SANM) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

SANM opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

