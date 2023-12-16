Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

