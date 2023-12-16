Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.