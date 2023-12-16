Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,238.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 163,924 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $77,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $488.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,442 shares of company stock worth $27,216,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

