Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

