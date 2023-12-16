Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Earns Neutral Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of RDUS opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $812.37 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $180,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,836.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,340 shares of company stock worth $300,590 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

