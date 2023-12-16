Schoolcraft Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,961 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

