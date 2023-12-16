Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 1,500 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $177.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.46.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $58,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of F5 by 24.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.