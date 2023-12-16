Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBCF. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 223.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

