Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.55.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 97,798.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after purchasing an additional 266,613,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after buying an additional 97,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after buying an additional 75,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 70.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,143 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

