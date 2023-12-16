Secure Energy Services Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.35.

Shares of SES opened at C$8.83 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million.

In related news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

