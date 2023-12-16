Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$11.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SES. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.35.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$9.03.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

