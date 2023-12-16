Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Selectis Health and Omega Healthcare Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $40.60 million 0.32 -$2.40 million ($0.83) -5.17 Omega Healthcare Investors $878.24 million 8.59 $426.93 million $0.96 32.08

Analyst Recommendations

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Selectis Health and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Omega Healthcare Investors 2 6 4 0 2.17

Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $32.82, indicating a potential upside of 6.56%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Volatility & Risk

Selectis Health has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -6.59% -159.15% -5.61% Omega Healthcare Investors 27.22% 6.14% 2.48%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Selectis Health on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

