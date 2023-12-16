Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00.

SRE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.65.

NYSE SRE opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

