SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $1,348,630.47 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,348,630.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,554.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:S opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.51. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after acquiring an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $171,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

