SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.16.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.9 %

S opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,839.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $25,546.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,416,896.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,839.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,923 shares of company stock worth $9,549,635. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $184,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

