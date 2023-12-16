Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 211.40 ($2.65).

Serco Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity at Serco Group

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 157.90 ($1.98) on Friday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.30 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165 ($2.07). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 877.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Nigel Crossley acquired 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £4,627.78 ($5,809.42). 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

