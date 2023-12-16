ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $698.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

