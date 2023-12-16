Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.11.

NYSE SHOP opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

