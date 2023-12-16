Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Increases By 24.1%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 11.2 %
Shares of AEY stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $15.40.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
