Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Increases By 24.1%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 11.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEY stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

