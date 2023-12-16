Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Declines By 20.7%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
ANZFF stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.
About Air New Zealand
