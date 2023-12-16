Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Declines By 20.7%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

ANZFF stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

About Air New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.