Short Interest in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Rises By 10.9%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 20.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.4 days.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $391.17 million, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $46.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

AIRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut AirSculpt Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

