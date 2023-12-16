Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Drops By 23.4%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Akbank T.A.S. Stock Up 4.8 %
Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile
