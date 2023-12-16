Short Interest in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Declines By 19.6%

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $428,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,396,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,712,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,849,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

