Short Interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Grows By 51.3%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.71. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 50,421 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 227,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

