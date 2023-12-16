Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Rises By 46.6%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other Dolphin Entertainment news, CEO William Iv O’dowd purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,090.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,333 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

DLPN opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.28%.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

