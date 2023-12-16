Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Expands By 46.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:GRID opened at $102.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.