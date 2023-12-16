Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Expands By 46.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GRID opened at $102.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.