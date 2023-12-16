Short Interest in Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Drops By 33.3%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Information Services Stock Performance

IRMTF stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

