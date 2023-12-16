Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Declines By 33.3%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IIJIY opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $462.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.