Short Interest in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Grows By 18.4%

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Trading Down 2.4 %

WEN stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.