Short Interest in Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Increases By 34.9%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,552,600 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the November 15th total of 35,241,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,347.1 days.

Xiaomi Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of XIACF stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Xiaomi has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

