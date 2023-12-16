Short Interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Drops By 20.4%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 60,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 78.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xunlei by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.37. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Articles

