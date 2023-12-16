Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Declines By 25.0%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.