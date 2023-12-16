Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLGN. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

Silgan stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at $380,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,087.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

