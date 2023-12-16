Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of SKY opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

