Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

