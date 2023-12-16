Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $40.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SKWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.