Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Trimmed by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,215 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

