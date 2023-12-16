SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $34.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.48%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $38,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $24,417,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

