Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$7.50 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$7.50 price target on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Snowline Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVE:SGD opened at C$4.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.53. Snowline Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$6.07. The stock has a market cap of C$697.74 million, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.65 million during the quarter.

About Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

