Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $36.55 and last traded at $36.77. Approximately 485,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 395,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,074,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,490,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $110,735.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,074,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,490,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,328. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLNO. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

