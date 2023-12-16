SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James cut their price target on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of SSB opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 314.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

