SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.56

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.56 and last traded at $87.10, with a volume of 38501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

SouthState Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

