SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 221.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.