SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,371,000 after buying an additional 2,881,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after buying an additional 2,653,130 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,752,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,893,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

