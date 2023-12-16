Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $61.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.71.

A number of research firms have commented on SR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

SR stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70. Spire has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.44%.

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,123,000 after buying an additional 1,951,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,981,000 after buying an additional 742,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

