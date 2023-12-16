Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,499.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 39,618 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $1,167,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

